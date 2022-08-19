FCA fines Citigroup £12.6m for failing to monitor market abuse

Citigroup agreed to resolve the case and qualified for a 30% discount on the fine

The regulator said that since Citigroup failed to properly implement Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) requirements, it could not effectively monitor trading activities to prevent certain types of insider dealing and market manipulation.

Banks have been required to follow MAR rules since 2016, which require them to work to detect and report market abuse, including through monitoring both orders and trades.

However, Citigroup failed to properly implement the new requirements, and took 18 months to identify and assess the specific market abuse risks its business may have been exposed to and which it needed to detect.

The FCA said: "Citigroup's flawed implementation resulted in significant gaps in its arrangements, systems, and procedures for additional trade surveillance."

Citigroup agreed to resolve the case and qualified for a 30% discount on the fine, meaning the bank would have had to pay £17.9m otherwise.

During the period covered by the FCA's enforcement action, Citigroup earned about £2.6bn in revenue from arranging or executing trades on markets.

Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight for the FCA, said: "The framework for market integrity depends on the partnership between the FCA and market participants using data to detect suspicious trading.

"By not fully implementing the new provisions when required, Citigroup Global Markets did not carry its full weight in this partnership, impacting market integrity and the overall detection of market abuse."