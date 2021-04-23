Luke Barrs
GSAM unveils portfolio investing in healthcare companies at 'forefront' of innovation
Four key investment areas including genomics and digitisation
Silver linings playbook: Why Covid-19 can be the turning point for the green economic transition
Going green is a sound economic decision
Last chance to register for Investment Week's Virtual Select event
Bespoke manager sessions return on 9 June
The road back into markets: Seven fund managers on where to invest now
Thoughts on UK equities, gold and emerging markets
Goldman Sachs AM launches environmental impact equity fund
'Five key drivers' of returns