The road back into markets: Seven fund managers on where to invest now

Geir Lode, head of global equities, international at Federated Hermes

Most investors do not remember the last comparable pandemic - the Spanish flu of 1918-19 - which is estimated to have killed at least 50 million people globally (about 3% of the population).





Then, like today, governments had to make decisions balancing the economic costs and public health.





The US anecdotal evidence from the media suggests a decline in business revenues between 40 and 70%, with a short-lived concurrent recession ending by March 1919.





As in 1919, we expect a quick economic recovery after the shock. However, the landscape will be permanently changed. Lockdowns and social distancing will favour automated businesses, a trend that will accelerate and benefit businesses such as Cognex and Daifuku.





As the pandemic plays out across the globe and people grow accustomed to social distancing, habits will change permanently. People will become more comfortable and efficient using communications technology, changing (perhaps reducing) the patterns of face-to-face meetings.





We expect more online doctor visits and home schooling. Universities will make greater use of the remote technologies they are currently adopting en masse.





We have already seen internet capacity stretched and more infrastructure is needed. Companies such as Micron Technologies and Lam Research are advantageously positioned.





The disruption of global supply chains and increased geopolitical tensions will make robust domestic supply chains more attractive. Companies operating in single countries will benefit, as will larger countries with diverse businesses.





However, there will be a cost to consumers of the added robustness. US steel companies and manufacturing companies will be among the biggest beneficiaries.