The road back into markets: Seven fund managers on where to invest now

Luke Barrs, head of the fundamental equity client portfolio management team EMEA at Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Secular growth opportunities
Through the current market dislocation, investors have an ability – and opportunity – to look long-term through the volatility.
While we are conscious that there are residual downside risks to growth, earnings and asset prices should we see further escalation, we are finding attractive, long term wealth creation opportunities arise as a function of knee-jerk selling, often driven by investors selling what they "can" (typically more liquid, higher quality names) as opposed to what they "want" to sell.
Within global equities, we are most excited by the opportunity to invest in higher quality businesses, aligned to key long-term growth themes, which are now trading at valuation levels we have not observed for a significant number of years.
This is particularly true in parts of Asia and emerging markets, where arguably some economies, such as China and Japan, are through the worst of the economic shutdowns, as well as in select parts of the US market, which we believe can continue to grow despite these existential concerns.
We are staying focused on themes that we believe have the potential to underpin long term success. First, is the ubiquity of technology, now breaking the bounds of sectors and disrupting not only business models, but fundamental ways of living.
In fact, we would argue that the recent Covid-19 shutdowns are potentially accelerating this transition, as more people are forced to adopt more digital behaviours.
Second, and one of the ripest areas for further disruption and value creation is healthcare, particularly companies at the forefront of genomics and precision medicine.
Both of these areas remain crucial to solving the Covid-19 crisis, but will also radically change how health care is provided in the future.
This is a long-term theme, but one that has in some cases old off with the rest of the market, despite the potential for this crisis to accelerate the acceptance of new solutions.
As much as there are attractive secular growth opportunities out there, that we believe can be purchased at very reasonable valuations, there are also many businesses that face even more heightened risk of disruption and financial stress.
Being thoughtful around this – and employing an active management approach – should best position investors to capture this upside, while hopefully avoiding the more challenged parts of the market.