GSAM unveils portfolio investing in healthcare companies at 'forefront' of innovation

The pandemic has 'supercharged' demand for healthcare innovation, according to GSAM's Luke Barrs

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) has launched a new portfolio that will provide exposure to global companies at the "forefront" of healthcare innovation, with a focus on genomics, precision medicine, minimally invasive procedures and digitisation.

The Goldman Sachs Global Future Health Care Equity Portfolio, a new sub-fund of the UCITS-qualifying Luxembourg-domiciled Goldman Sachs Funds SICAV, will be managed by GSAM's 80-person fundamental equity team with the intention to generate superior long-term returns for investors.

Luke Barrs, head of GSAM fundamental equity client portfolio management in EMEA, said: "Innovation in healthcare had already brought the global industry to an inflection point, but the pandemic has supercharged an existing secular trend, and pushed healthcare right to the top of governments' and societies' priorities.

"Specific scientific advancements - the mapping of the human genome, the application of technology to all kinds of medical procedures and increasing digitisation - is disrupting the way society has been practicing medicine for decades."

Barrs said that each of the portfolio's four core investment focus areas - genomics, precision medicine, minimally invasive procedures and digitisation - is underpinned by a major transition in the delivery of healthcare around the world.

"We believe that momentum will continue to build behind these shifts, creating a series of long-term, dynamic investment opportunities for investors," he added.

GSAM said that in the area of genomics, the new portfolio will invest in companies involved in sequencing, diagnostic testing and across the genomics supply chain, while digitisation covers companies enabling healthcare providers to remotely monitor patients' key observations.

Kathleen Hughes, managing director, GSAM client business, said: "Our clients are increasingly seeking access to investment vehicles which are built to support the development of leading-edge healthcare technologies and solutions."