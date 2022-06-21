Goldman Sachs AM launches emerging markets ex-China equity fund

Offered to both institutional and retail investors, the portfolio is a new sub-fund of the Luxembourg UCITS Goldman Sachs Funds SICAV.

The portfolio, which will be managed by the firm's 80-person fundamental equity team, seeks to offer investors access to investment opportunities that exist beyond China across the emerging market landscape.

LGIM expands Future World ESG range with two equity heavy funds

"The continued growth and complexity of the Chinese equity market means more and more investors are seeking to build dedicated allocations," said Luke Barrs, managing director in the fundamental equity team at Goldman Sachs AM.

"To complement this, we believe an emerging markets ex-China exposure can allow investors to access the compelling investment opportunities in EM beyond China, better reflect the diversity of this opportunity set in their portfolios and continue to construct sound overall emerging markets equity exposures."

There are over 1,000 companies in emerging markets ex-China with a market capitalisation of more than $2bn each, the firm said. The MSCI EM ex-China index offers opportunities across technology, semiconductors and financial services.

Offered to both institutional and retail investors, the portfolio is a new sub-fund of the Luxembourg UCITS Goldman Sachs Funds SICAV.