Where are the opportunities to invest in 21st century healthcare?

Helen Jewell, deputy CIO of BlackRock Fundamental Equities, EMEA





Healthcare has historically been a resilient sector during recessions, as health-related expenses are often essential - a quality characteristic of the sector. Despite this, not all healthcare is created equal; there can be widespread performance dispersion in the sector.





This is why, in addition to resilient earnings, we look for growth opportunities tied to expanding healthcare needs such as Alzheimer’s, diabetes and obesity. Given the technical nature of the industry, having a deep understanding of the science behind each company is key when looking to invest.