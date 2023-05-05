Where are the opportunities to invest in 21st century healthcare?

Luke Barrs, global head of fundamental equity client portfolio management at Goldman Sachs Asset Management
The healthcare industry is in the early stages of a major shift: a move away from reactive treatment toward targeted, preventative medicine.
Navigating the current economic environment to maximise the opportunity this presents will require an active, fundamental approach focused on investing in the high-quality businesses that stand to benefit from this health care ecosystem transformation: companies with large addressable markets, durable business models, internal innovation capability, differentiated technology, and excellent management.
The areas where we expect to see the most innovation include genomics, precision medicine, tech-enabled procedures, and digital health care – all of which represent key investment opportunities.