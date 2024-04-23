'Crucial' SDR extension to portfolio management will ensure 'uniform standard' for the sector

Under the proposals published today (23 April), the regulator set out intentions to align the sustainability requirements for asset management companies to portfolio managers in terms of labelling, disclosure and marketing. Gemma Woodward, head of responsible investment at Quilter Cheviot, said the move was a "logical next step", given the success of the SDR labelling regime will depend on consistency of the regulation across the investment landscape. FCA eyes extension of SDR remit to include portfolio managers As portfolio management services become ever more popular, especially ...