Columbia Threadneedle finds 17 funds fail to deliver performance value

The asset manager said that 17 of its funds represent poor value in performance terms, while ten portfolios managed to deliver good or outstanding value in terms of performance and 21 mandates were adjudged to be providing moderate value to investors. Despite the swathe of performance-driven red flags issued across the fund suite, just two of the range received an overall ‘poor' rating: the CT UK Mid 250 fund and the CT European Bond fund. Columbia Threadneedle adopts SDR 'Sustainability Focus' labels on nine funds Columbia Threadneedle's UK Mid 250 strategy has reported a three-y...