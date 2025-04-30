Columbia Threadneedle finds 17 funds fail to deliver performance value

Issues raised over economic uncertainty

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

More than a third (35%) of Columbia Threadneedle’s funds have been red flagged for issues with performance in the firm’s latest Assessment of Value (AoV) report.

The asset manager said that 17 of its funds represent poor value in performance terms, while ten portfolios managed to deliver good or outstanding value in terms of performance and 21 mandates were adjudged to be providing moderate value to investors.  Despite the swathe of performance-driven red flags issued across the fund suite, just two of the range received an overall ‘poor' rating: the CT UK Mid 250 fund and the CT European Bond fund. Columbia Threadneedle adopts SDR 'Sustainability Focus' labels on nine funds Columbia Threadneedle's UK Mid 250 strategy has reported a three-y...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Capital markets roundup: April 2025

Schroders, PIMCO and Royal London funds part of 24 latest RSMR ratings

More on Funds

Schroders, PIMCO and Royal London funds part of 24 latest RSMR ratings
Funds

Schroders, PIMCO and Royal London funds part of 24 latest RSMR ratings

Fixed income funds dominate

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 01 May 2025 • 1 min read
Columbia Threadneedle finds 17 funds fail to deliver performance value
Funds

Columbia Threadneedle finds 17 funds fail to deliver performance value

Issues raised over economic uncertainty

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 30 April 2025 • 2 min read
Over a third of Janus Henderson funds red flagged over performance
Funds

Over a third of Janus Henderson funds red flagged over performance

Assessment of Value report

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 29 April 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot