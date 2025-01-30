Columbia Threadneedle's Peter Hewitt elected to the board of the AIC

Hewitt joined Columbia Threadneedle in 2021 after it acquired BMO GAM (EMEA) that year, having previously worked for BMO and its predecessor companies since 1999. After 13 years as a fund manager with Ivory and Sime (later known as ISIS), Hewitt spent two years as head of equities for Murray Johnstone between 1996 and 1998. AIC launches campaign to improve voting practices among investment platforms and providers He has managed the CT Global Managed Portfolio trust since its inception in 2008. Following his appointment, Hewitt said: "As an experienced investor in investment co...