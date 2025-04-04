The Big Question: What would it take for you to allocate more of your portfolio to the UK?

Global asset allocators answer

Investment Week
clock • 1 min read

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Investment Week
Author spotlight

Investment Week

View profile
More from Investment Week

Martin Currie's Jo Rands: Share buybacks are here to stay

Market Movers blog: Trump mulls China tariff relief if it approves TikTok deal

More on UK

Martin Currie's Jo Rands: Share buybacks are here to stay
UK

Martin Currie's Jo Rands: Share buybacks are here to stay

Hidden element of returns

Jo Rands
clock 04 April 2025 • 3 min read
OBR defends growth forecast leak as MPs question lack of tariff references in outlook
UK

OBR defends growth forecast leak as MPs question lack of tariff references in outlook

UK growth expectations slashed to 1%

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 01 April 2025 • 3 min read
Quilter Investors' Lindsay James: Glimmer of hope on the horizon for UK economy
UK

Quilter Investors' Lindsay James: Glimmer of hope on the horizon for UK economy

'UK still has a lot going for it'

Lindsay James
clock 01 April 2025 • 4 min read
Trustpilot