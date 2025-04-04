Veteran fund manager Peter Hewitt to retire

Hewitt joined Columbia Threadneedle in 2021 after it acquired BMO GAM (EMEA), having previously worked for BMO and its predecessor companies since 1999. After 13 years as a fund manager with Ivory and Sime (later known as ISIS), Hewitt spent two years as head of equities for Murray Johnstone. Columbia Threadneedle's Peter Hewitt elected to the board of the AIC He has overseen the management of the CT Global Managed Portfolio trust's income and growth mandates since their inception in April 2008. As the trust's next financial year commences, on 1 June 2025, management of the por...