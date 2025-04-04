Veteran fund manager Peter Hewitt to retire

Will continue on AIC board

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Columbia Threadneedle has revealed the succession plans for investment trust manager Peter Hewitt, who is set to retire from fund management at the end of October 2025.

Hewitt joined Columbia Threadneedle in 2021 after it acquired BMO GAM (EMEA), having previously worked for BMO and its predecessor companies since 1999.  After 13 years as a fund manager with Ivory and Sime (later known as ISIS), Hewitt spent two years as head of equities for Murray Johnstone. Columbia Threadneedle's Peter Hewitt elected to the board of the AIC He has overseen the management of the CT Global Managed Portfolio trust's income and growth mandates since their inception in April 2008. As the trust's next financial year commences, on 1 June 2025, management of the por...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Home REIT's delayed 2023 results reveal extent of loan agreements and risk management limit breach

US 'in danger of throwing away 50 years of economic advantage'

More on People moves

Veteran fund manager Peter Hewitt to retire
People moves

Veteran fund manager Peter Hewitt to retire

Will continue on AIC board

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 04 April 2025 • 1 min read
Allspring GI names Kate Burke CEO as Joe Sullivan steps down
People moves

Allspring GI names Kate Burke CEO as Joe Sullivan steps down

Sullivan to continue as executive chair

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 03 April 2025 • 2 min read
CEO Euan Munro and co-CIO Mitesh Sheth to leave Newton IM
People moves

CEO Euan Munro and co-CIO Mitesh Sheth to leave Newton IM

John Porter becomes sole CIO

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 01 April 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot