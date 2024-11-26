Columbia Threadneedle adopts SDR 'Sustainability Focus' labels on nine funds

Global, UK equities and multi asset funds

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

Columbia Threadneedle Investments has adopted the Financial Conduct Authority’s ‘Sustainability Focus’ label on nine of its funds.

The Responsible Global Equity, Sustainable Global Equity Income, Sustainable Opportunities Global Equity, UK Sustainable Equity, Sustainable Universal MAP Defensive, Sustainable Universal MAP Cautious, Sustainable Universal MAP Balanced, Sustainable Universal MAP Growth and Sustainable Universal MAP Adventurous funds will all take on the label, with plans to adopt additional fixed income fund labels "soon". Boring Money's Holly MacKay: Sustainable fund label bingo Mike O'Toole, co-head of UK wholesale distribution at the firm, said "the label provides the necessary transparency and cl...

