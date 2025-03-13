Philip Macartney exits Jupiter for Invesco amid fund closure

Jupiter fund manager Philip Macartney has left the firm after almost five years as his Pan European Smaller Companies fund is shut down.
Macartney joined the firm in September 2020 from Columbia Threadneedle, where he had been a fund manager for almost six years in the UK equities team. Jupiter shuts down Mark Heslop and Philip Macartney's Pan European Smaller Companies fund An Invesco spokesperson said Macartney has joined as a maternity cover, and will be supplying additional support to the global equities team but is not replacing anyone as a named manager. According to his LinkedIn, Macartney took on a deputy fund management role at Invesco earlier this month, and a spokesperson from Jupiter confirmed his depart...
