Columbia Threadneedle merges UK small-cap unit into European smaller-cap team

At the same time, Catherine Stanley, co-head of UK equities, and fund manager Gordon Happell will leave the firm. The expanded pan-European small cap equities team, led by Mine Tezgul, now consists of six investment professionals, managing over £5bn in assets as of 30 June 2024. UK equities manager leaves Columbia Threadneedle after 30-year stint However, the UK equities team will continue as a large cap-focused team. According to a Columbia Threadneedle spokesperson: "We have built a world class global research capability, operating as a core pillar of our investment philosophy...