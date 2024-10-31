Columbia Threadneedle merges UK small-cap unit into European smaller-cap team

Catherine Stanley and Gordon Happell leave

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Columbia Threadneedle is closing its UK small cap division, merging the unit into the now expanded pan-European small cap team.

At the same time, Catherine Stanley, co-head of UK equities, and fund manager Gordon Happell will leave the firm. The expanded pan-European small cap equities team, led by Mine Tezgul, now consists of six investment professionals, managing over £5bn in assets as of 30 June 2024. UK equities manager leaves Columbia Threadneedle after 30-year stint However, the UK equities team will continue as a large cap-focused team. According to a Columbia Threadneedle spokesperson: "We have built a world class global research capability, operating as a core pillar of our investment philosophy...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

Bank of Japan keeps interest rates unchanged

Autumn Budget 24: OBR upgrades UK economic growth to 1.1% in 2024

More on Companies

Columbia Threadneedle merges UK small-cap unit into European smaller-cap team
Companies

Columbia Threadneedle merges UK small-cap unit into European smaller-cap team

Catherine Stanley and Gordon Happell leave

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 31 October 2024 • 1 min read
Odey Wealth Management files for voluntary liquidation
Companies

Odey Wealth Management files for voluntary liquidation

Evelyn Partners appointed as liquidator

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 28 October 2024 • 1 min read
US firm Gallagher acquires London-based Redington for undisclosed sum
Companies

US firm Gallagher acquires London-based Redington for undisclosed sum

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed

Holly Roach
Holly Roach
clock 25 October 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot