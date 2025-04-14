Ex-Columbia Threadneedle's manager Gordon Happell joins AXA IM US mandates

Gordon Happell, formerly of Columbia Threadneedle (CT), has joined AXA Investment Managers as a manager on its global equity team.
Happell left his former firm along with Catherine Stanley, co-head of UK equities, after CT opted to merge its UK small-cap division into the now expanded pan-European small-cap team. Columbia Threadneedle merges UK small-cap unit into European smaller-cap team In his new role, Happell will be working within the global equity team but will focus on US stocks as co-manager of the AXA Framlington American Growth and the AXA WF US Growth funds alongside longstanding manager David Shaw. Happell will report to head of global equities for AXA IM Core Dominic Byrne, who said "global equit...
