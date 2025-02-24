Spot the Dog: Lindsell Train returns to the kennel and value of assets in 'dog funds' jumps by £14bn

In its biannual report, Bestinvest classifies funds that have consistently underperformed over three consecutive 12-month periods and by 5% or more during those three years as "in the doghouse". Spot the Dog: 9% fall in underperforming funds as Fundsmith and Lindsell Train drop out of the list In the latest edition, 137 funds, with an average size of £167m, were confined to the kennels, the same number as in August last year, but fewer than the 151 funds flagged by in January 2024. Despite this relative consistency in terms of the number of underperforming funds, the spike in the...