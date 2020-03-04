appointment
FE fundinfo hires new sales head
Led strategic change projects at Sanlam
Sanlam UK hires new portfolio manager
Lydia MacDonald brings 35 years of experience to the team
Pantheon International names replacement as lead manager prepares to retire
Andrew Lebus to retire in 2021
Rathbones boosts sales team with DFM specialists Lewis and Caira
Reporting to Greg Mullins
Mirabaud Group appoints new COO
Mirabaud Asset Management names COO to replace him
Buxton named lead manager of Jupiter UK Growth trust
Replaces Steve Davies
FCA appoints Christopher Woolard as interim chief executive
Following Bailey's BoE role
Liontrust adds fund manager to Economic Advantage team
Will join in March
Goodwin named Premier Miton Alpha Growth manager as Robbins departs
Fund has been underperforming in recent years
GAM hires D'Alesio as head of alts research
Based in London
WisdomTree hires head of UK and Nordic sales from Invesco ETFs
UK sales team also boosted by appointments
Sir Steve Webb to join LCP
Former pensions minister departs Royal London
Invesco hires BlackRock's Miller to strengthen UK ETF business
Firm aims to be a top-three EMEA player by 2021
Perrett to replace Bruce on M&G Asian fund
Following September hires
PGIM Fixed Income expands London team with four hires
Including three credit analysts
Schroders to take over Woodford Patient Capital Trust by year-end
Team-based approach
BMO GAM hires global head of alternatives for new offering
Stewart Bennett to join next month
Jupiter nabs Columbia Threadneedle's Heslop to run new Europe small-cap fund
To join in September
Investec hires JPM's James Elliot as head of multi-asset
Left JPMAM in March
Fidelity appoints ASI's McCaffery as global CIO of alternatives and solutions arm
Growing alternatives business
Jupiter hires M&G's Cable to run UK small-cap fund as Zimmerman departs
To join in the summer
RLAM boosts wholesale team with JPMAM hire
Relationship manager for London discretionary sales
Aviva Investors appoints ESG research head
New co-heads of credit research