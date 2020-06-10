GAM expands EMD team with investment manager hire

GAM Investments has hired Richard Briggs as an investment manager in its emerging markets debt team, with responsibility for the management of the GAM Local Emerging Bond, Emerging Market Rates and Emerging Market Opportunities Bond funds, as well as the firm’s hard currency Emerging Bond strategies.

Briggs, who will report to investment director for EMD Paul McNamara, will specifically focus on emerging market sovereign credit.

He joins from credit research firm CreditSights, where he spent seven years as a senior analyst before leading its global emerging markets strategy and sovereign credit research. He has also previously served as an economist with a focus on emerging Asia at Alliance Trust.

McNamara said Briggs brings to GAM "in depth knowledge of emerging markets and in particular the sovereign credit market".

He added: "His expertise will further strengthen our emerging market fixed income offering and he will be an important addition to the team as we continue to seek to deliver the best outcomes for our clients."