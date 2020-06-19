River & Mercantile expands PVT team with double analyst hire

River & Mercantile has announced the appointment of two analysts to bolster its potential, valuation and timing (PVT) equities team.

Alexander Stout joins from Peel Hunt, where he worked most recently as an equity research analyst, and will take on the role of global analyst.

River & Mercantile reopens UK small cap fund

Laura Corbetta joins the team from Natixis Investment Managers, where she most recently served as a senior quantitative portfolio analyst. In her new role as quantitative equity analyst she will support the team's stock screening system, Moneypenny.

These appointments follow the recent hiring of Schroders' James Sym to run a range of European funds and will provide support to Hugh Sergeant, Dan Hanbury and the existing team.

Charles Benett, managing director of PVT equities, said: "We are delighted to welcome Alex and Laura to the PVT equities team. Their arrival will provide vital support on both the fundamental and quantitative aspects of the PVT team.

"We recently launched an international equity strategy which is managed by Will Lough and, combined with the arrival of James Sym who will be managing a new European equity fund later this summer, the addition of Alex and Laura reinforces our capacity to support the increasing demand for our investment management services."

Hugh Sergeant, head of value and recovery strategies at River & Mercantile, added: "I look forward to working closely with our new analysts who will provide invaluable assistance to both myself and the wider team in our efforts to uncover truly compelling investment opportunities for our clients."