UK growth 'outpaces' US and eurozone for first time in three years as economy grows 0.6% in Q1

UK gross domestic product is estimated to have increased by 0.6% in the first three month of 2024, following two quarterly declines in the second half of 2023, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Compared to Q1 2023, GDP has increased by 0.2% in the same period this year, according to ONS data published today (10 May). UK inflation falls less than expected over March to 3.2% Both services and the production sector grew over the three-month period by 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively, while the construction sector fell by 0.9%. The period also saw increases in the volume of net trade, household and government spending, although this was partly offset by falls in gross capital formation, the ONS noted. According to Hetal Mehta, head of economic research at St James's Place, this...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes