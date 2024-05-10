UK growth 'outpaces' US and eurozone for first time in three years as economy grows 0.6% in Q1

Compared to Q1 2023, GDP has increased by 0.2% in the same period this year, according to ONS data published today (10 May). UK inflation falls less than expected over March to 3.2% Both services and the production sector grew over the three-month period by 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively, while the construction sector fell by 0.9%. The period also saw increases in the volume of net trade, household and government spending, although this was partly offset by falls in gross capital formation, the ONS noted. According to Hetal Mehta, head of economic research at St James's Place, this...