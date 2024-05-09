abrdn manager departs for Janus Henderson as North American Income swaps investment manager

The North American Income trust (NAIT) has appointed Janus Henderson Investors as its new AIFM and investment manager, switching from abrdn.
The move follows an extensive review of NAIT's management arrangements and comes on the back of recent discussions with "a number"' of management groups. NAIT said Janus Henderson will give the trust's shareholders "a variety of benefits", including access to US equities, of which the firm manages around $180bn in assets. Marc Pinto returns to Janus Henderson as Maris departs As part of the move, Fran Radano left abrdn to join Janus Henderson and maintain his role as portfolio manager of the trust. Radano worked at abrdn for 16 years as a senior portfolio manager in North Americ...
