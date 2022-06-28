AllianceBernstein expands sales team with new UK retail hire

Joins from Federated Hermes

King joins from Federated Hermes after nearly four years, where he was manager of wholesale sales.
AllianceBernstein has hired Thomas King as sales manager in the firm’s UK retail team as it seeks to meet growing client demand.

In his new role, he will be responsible for developing commercial relationships with intermediary partners and retail clients in London and the Channel Islands. He will report into Lee Matthews, head of UK retail. 

King joins from Federated Hermes after nearly four years, where he was manager of wholesale sales in London and the South East. He also spent over three years at Ruffer, where he held the position of investment associate. 

"Our UK Retail business has gone from strength to strength in the last few years. Even amid the highly challenging conditions that 2022 has brought, we have continued to see significant demand for our products," said Matthews.  

"Thomas is ideally placed to help us meet that demand, and we look forward to the contribution he will make to the AB team and to our clients", commented Lee Matthews. 

The firm recently announced the launch of its ES AllianceBernstein Sustainable Global Equity OEIC, the latest addition to its OEIC range. The range, which launched in 2019, reached $1bn AuM last December. 

