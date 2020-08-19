Aegon AM appoints global head of product

Aegon Asset Management has announced the appointment of Stephen Dougherty to the firm as global head of product, based in Chicago.

Reporting to global head of client group Chris Thompson, Dougherty will manage a team currently comprising 11 employees and provide "leadership and management" of the global product strategy across its four investment platforms of fixed income, real assets, equities and multi-asset & solutions, along with a focus on developing new propositions and manging the existing range.

Aegon UK launches range of risk-managed portfolios

Dougherty brings with him over 25 years' experience in investment management and joins from Voya Investment Management, where he has served since 2007, most recently as head of structured assets and alternatives.

He has also held senior roles with JP Morgan, OnExchange, Société Générale, Citibank and Bank of America.

His appointment comes following the hire of Anne Coupe as global head of consultant relations and global financial institutions, along with Russ Morrison, who joined as global chief investment office for Aegon AM's fixed income investment platform.

Thompson said: "Stephen has a fantastic track record in developing new products and will have a vital role in driving new business.

"His expertise will also ensure that our existing product set remains competitive and exceeds the demands of our clients and prospects."