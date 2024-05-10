St James's Place takes stake to retain one of its largest partner firms

St James’s Place (SJP) has taken a 19.9% stake in one of its partner firm’s parent company, Cooper Associates Group.
Taunton-based Cooper Associates Group has mortgage and accountancy services alongside its wealth management arm - Cooper Associates Wealth Management - which has been an SJP partner firm since 2010. The wealth manager bought the shares in December for an undisclosed sum from executive chair Lee Cooper. He remains the majority shareholder with a stake of 60.1%. Ex-SJP CEO Andrew Croft misses out on annual bonus over company performance Meanwhile, director of partner remuneration John Owen has also joined the group's board. As one of SJP's largest partner firms, Cooper Associates ...
