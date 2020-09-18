Edison makes double hire to investment companies team

Edison Group has made a double hire to its investment companies team with Victoria Chernykh and Richard Sloss joining the firm as investment directors.

The research and investor relations consultancy said the additions will help it expand and enhance its investment companies capabilities, broadening the team out to ten analysts.

Chernykh joins from Panmure Gordon, where she spent just over three years heading up its investment funds research team, while Sloss, who will be based in Edinburgh, makes the move from Cantor Fitzgerald Europe, where he had been director of UK equity sales for nearly five years.

Edison's director of research Neil Shah said Chernykh's "outstanding reputation and in-depth understanding of both business and the needs of investment companies" would "complement our existing market-leading investment trust team and help enhance the support and high-quality research we provide our investment trust clients".

Chernykh said: "Edison is enhancing the digital capabilities of both its research and IR offer as well as building up its investment trust franchise, which is already one of the strongest in the market, and I look forward to playing my part in our future growth."

Before joining Panmure Gordon, Chernykh worked as asenior analyst within Tilney Bestinvest's multi-manager fund of funds team. She previously was investment director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Sloss added Edison had "a powerful position in the UK closed-end space".

"In the current environment the team is perfectly positioned to excel due to its depth, expertise and the amount of resource available," he continued.

"I am very much looking forward to working with the team at this exciting time for the company, providing high quality coverage and widening our distribution across institutions, wealth managers and retail investors."

Sloss has worked on both the buy-side and the sell-side, starting his career as a fund manager at Scottish Amicable, which later became Prudential, before moving across to work in the institutional brokerage space for NatWest Markets, Deutsche Bank, Landsbanki and Shore Capital covering UK equities, pan-European equities and investment funds.