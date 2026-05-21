Dividend payments hit record $419bn in the first quarter of 2026

Capital Group Dividend Watch

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Global dividend payments hit new heights in the first quarter of 2026, with mining companies a key driver, according to Capital Group’s latest Dividend Watch report.

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