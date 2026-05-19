Partner Insight: Four reasons to invest in emerging markets

For much of the past decade, global equity returns have been dominated by US mega-cap stocks. But today emerging market equities trade at roughly a 60% discount to US stocks, close to the widest gap on record. Combined with undervalued currencies, improving governance and macroeconomic reforms, the investment case is strengthening.

Investment Week's Global Equities Watchlist explores why emerging markets deserve a fresh look against 2026's ongoing economic backdrop. With insight from Orbis Investments, , new insights explore the asset class's historically attractive valuations and diversification capabilities.

Read full insights on the Global Equities Watchlist.

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