Software jitters weigh on Edinburgh investment trust as performance lags

Results ‘disappointing’

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Concerns over the impact of AI on software companies have weighed on the performance of Edinburgh investment trust (EDIN) in the year ending 31 March 2026.

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