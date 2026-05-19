Partner Insight: Beyond the large-caps: Identifying tomorrow's leaders

clock • 1 min read
Partner Insight: Beyond the large-caps: Identifying tomorrow's leaders

Within global equities, the search for alpha is increasingly moving beyond the largest names and towards the next generation of global leaders.

Global small and mid-caps stand out as one of the least efficiently priced areas of the market, creating a compelling opportunity set for active investors.

Investment Week's Global Equities Watchlist this month explores how leading managers are identifying businesses with long-term compounding potential in this segment, and the types of returns on offer for investors.

Read more in Investment Week's latest Global Equities Watchlist by completing the form below. 

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