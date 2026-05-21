Columbia Threadneedle global CIO William Davies retires

After 33 years with the firm

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Columbia Threadneedle Investments’ global chief investment officer, William Davies, has revealed plans to retire at the end of June after 33 years at the firm.

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