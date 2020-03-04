financials
Lombard Odier poaches thematic equities team from Robeco
Henk Grootveld to lead the team
What is the outlook for FTSE dividends?
Dividend forecasts slide for second quarter in a row
The unloved sector yielding attractive opportunities
Financials still tainted by post-crisis sentiment
What were the best and worst-performing funds in 2018?
Tough year for active fund managers
EFA Group targets $100m fundraise for bank credit fund
Will lend to financial institutions in Eastern Europe and Asia
Jupiter rebrands de Blonay's Global Financials fund with fintech focus
'Digital transformation' of sector
Halloween gallery: Which funds recorded the most ghoulish performance?
Global and Asia funds among list
GAM's AUM declines over 10% after Haywood suspension as CEO laments 'clear setback' for the firm
Group says outflows are 'diminishing' in October
Why quality approach will be key for UK investors amid Brexit uncertainty
Protecting investments in the event of no deal
AXA IM to restructure Framlington Financial fund as FinTech mandate
Changes take place in November
FE launches MiFID II-friendly charges tool for advisers
'Meaningful client reporting'
Premier AUM reaches record high in Q4 despite 'political uncertainty'
AUM totals £6.9bn
Darius McDermott: How do financials look 10 years after Lehmans?
Where UK managers stand
Time to work harder and smarter as fund outflows soar
Political fears in Europe and UK
Government offloads 7.7% of RBS shares at £2.1bn loss
Reduces stake to 62.4%
Macquarie axes analysts amid MiFID II shake-up
'Handful' of job losses
HSBC sees 4% fall in pre-tax profit due to higher operating expenses
Revenues increase 6%
Pictet's Ramjee: We need to be more discerning about where we take risk
Focus on financials
Lazard AM's Custis reverses bearish outlook for UK financials
Anticipates improved consumer confidence
Update: Woodford supports Provident Financial in rebuilding its reputation after 'painful chapter'
Reached 22-year low on Monday
Woodford holding Provident Financial sees shares fall to lowest level since 1996
Fell 70% last summer