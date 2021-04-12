Carmignac appoints Keith Ney as Patrimoine co-manager

Carmignac has assigned Keith Ney to its strategic investment committee and named him as a third portfolio manager on its flagship Patrimoine fund.

Ney, who has been co-managing Carmignac Portfolio Patrimoine Europe since its launch three years ago, will join Rose Ouahba and David Older on the Patrimoine fund.

Rose Ouahba, head of fixed income and David Older, head of equity said: "Keith is a skilled manager and a permanent contributor to the strategic thinking and collaborative approach that marks the strength of our investment team. His joining us on Carmignac Patrimoine will allow us to consolidate synergies within the Patrimoine range, across global and European markets.

"This evolution reflects our willingness to provide our clients with the best flexibility, portfolio construction and risk management, key attributes of the Patrimoine range. The three of us are looking forward to continuing momentum of our flagship fund, Carmignac Patrimoine, which has been proving its relevance to long-term investors for over 30 years."

Together with Ouahba, Older, Edouard Carmignac, Frédéric Leroux, Didier Saint-Georges, Ney joins the Strategic Investment Committee, responsible for producing market convictions based on macro and micro-economic research across asset classes to support fund managers. Ney will remain co-manager of Carmignac Portfolio Patrimoine Europe.

Ney started his career in the United States before joining Carmignac in 2005 where he was head of Credit from 2011 to 2015.

For eight years ending in 2020, Ney managed Carmignac Sécurité, one of Carmignac's major funds with assets under management of €10bn.