carmignac
Europe still offers fertile ground for investors
After some volatility during the summer, Q4 2019 added to the rising tide experienced by European equity markets since the dip in late 2018.
Carmignac eyes 'turnaround' in 2020 as outflows slow
Expecting rise in AUM
Carmignac's Saint-Georges: What can we expect from financial markets in 2020?
On cusp of 'radically new chapter'
Industry Voice: Europe: Don't judge a book by its cover
3 minutes with Mark Denham, Head of European Equities at Carmignac
Carmignac boosts UK sales presence
Hire from Schroders
Carmignac hires portfolio adviser from Edmond de Rothschild
Joins strategic investment committee
What does Trump's 'mercantilism' mean for US investors?
Bone fide free trade has already disappeared
Partner Insight - Europe: Don't judge a book by its cover
3 minutes with Mark Denham, Head of European Equities at Carmignac
Carmignac raids Fidelity for sustainability hire
Strengthens SRI commitment
Carmignac cements position in UK with OEIC launches
UK OEIC sub funds
Does the Fed need to become more dovish?
Financial markets became scared at the end of last year that the US Federal Reserve's monetary tightening could precipitate the country's economy into recession.
Edouard Carmignac steps down from €14bn Patrimoine fund after 30 years
Older and Ouahba to take over
The technology trends to benefit from in emerging markets
Trade war shows 'no signs of abating'
Carmignac's Saint-Georges: US policies 'hoovering' up liquidity and global growth
'Three cycles are colliding'
What lessons have been learnt over the decade since Lehmans collapsed? (Part II)
Four-part Big Question special
Carmignac hires chief economist from Ostrum AM
Started career at BNP Paribas
Carmignac's Saint-Georges: The three consequences of quantitative tightening
Focus on monetary policy not politics
Carmignac promotes Giorgio Ventura to global head of sales
Joined Carmignac in 2012
Carmignac's Saint-Georges: Why gold should be in portfolios heading into 2018
In his outlook for 2018, Didier Saint-Georges, managing director at Carmignac, explains why investors should invest in gold as most other assets have the potential to be highly correlated if and when a market correction happens.
Carmignac Portfolio Unconstrained Global Bond: How using a modified duration strategy can help navigate market woes
Modified duration has played an important part in the Carmignac Portfolio Unconstrained Global Bond fund ever since it was launched, and over the past 18 months in particular.
How the Carmignac Portfolio Unconstrained Global Bond team's unconstrained approach assists in finding value on certain fringes of the market
Insight into the Carmignac Portfolio Unconstrained Global Bond strategy
The goal of generating performance in a varied market environment is embedded in Carmignac Portfolio Unconstrained Global Bond's investment process
Changes in markets have disrupted traditional investment models ever since the global financial crisis nearly a decade ago. Geopolitical events in particular have continued to test investors who want to outperform a benchmark.
'You can't live in Alice's Wonderland forever': Lessons learnt over the past decade and what could cause the next crisis
Ten years on from Ben Bernanke's speech