Northern exposure: Canada's upward trend could be a positive fillip for US equities investors

North American equities have performed well this year, lifting the S&P 500 and the TSX Composite indices to new all-time highs in March. Stocks have been supported by positive Q4 earnings results which outpaced expectations by an average of 17% in the US and 8% in Canada.

In addition, disruptions caused by the pandemic are gradually subsiding with at least one dose of vaccinations administered to more than 25% of Americans and over 10% of Canadians.

As a result, normal business operations have begun across North America, supporting our view that the US and Canadian economies are on pace to achieve pre-pandemic levels of output by the end of this year.

We remain constructive on North American equity markets based on accommodative fiscal and monetary policy supporting businesses and consumers until the economy is fully reopened.

More specifically, the US recently passed a $1.9trn stimulus package which expands federal unemployment benefits and includes direct payments to individuals, aid for state and local governments and funding for vaccine distribution.

In addition, central banks in both countries are committed to keeping short-term borrowing rates low while purchasing large quantities of US Treasuries on a monthly basis.

Investor expectations for robust economic growth and inflation have driven a recent surge in longer-term bond yields, causing a pullback in the valuation of growth stocks, which were last year's market leaders.

The S&P 500's information technology sector, which generated an impressive 44% total return in 2020, has lagged the broader market by nearly 5% year-to-date.

In contrast, S&P 500 cyclical and value sectors such as financials and energy have outperformed with year-to-date returns exceeding 30% and 15%, respectively.

Over the past six months, we have rotated a significant portion of our equity exposure away from the US and into Canada, specifically into high dividend-paying Canadian businesses where valuations are much more attractive.

The current valuation spread between the US and Canadian major indices is the largest it has been since the early 2000s.

We expect this gap to narrow throughout the course of the year as last year's underperforming sectors such as financials, real estate and energy generate a significant rebound in earnings growth.

Moreover, earnings momentum should be sustained and Canadian equities should outperform if commodity prices continue to climb alongside global growth.