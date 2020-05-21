Carmignac adds global equity 'compounders' fund to OEIC range

Carmignac has launched a global equity fund to add to its OEIC range, led by managers Mark Denham and Obe Ejikeme.

The FP Carmignac Global Equity Compounders fund is the seventh OEIC in the firm's stable, which it said "reaffirmed its commitment to the UK market".

Maxime Carmignac, managing director of the company's UK branch said the launch was "another significant milestone for Carmignac's UK proposition, a key growth area for Carmignac".

The fund will be run by head of European equities Denham, alongside Ejkeme, a fund manager within Carmignac's cross-asset team.

The Paris-based asset manager claimed the mandate would "help today's build wealth for future generations", providing capital growth over a long-term horizon by focusing on high-quality companies worldwide, with sound financials, sustainable profitability and reinvestment.

Denham and Ejkeme said: "Increasing life expectancy and major societal change have meant many investors are reconsidering how their investments can work for the benefit of their children and grandchildren.

"Our long-term investment approach aims to address these intergenerational investment goals."

The fund defines ‘compounders' as companies with high sustainable profitability that reinvest profits for future growth. It will invest in firms with high barriers to entry with a resilience to technological disruption, it added.

The offering will also implement a socially responsible investment approach, with fund managers integrating ESG criteria at each stage of the investment process and aiming for a low carbon portfolio.