Investment Week adds new Sustainable & ESG category to Women in Investment Awards

The new category is open to women who can prove they have championed ESG investing at their own firm or the wider industry

Investment Week has decided to add a new category for Sustainable and ESG Investment Woman of the Year to this year's Women in Investment Awards, which are now open for nominations.

In the past, a lot of women entering the awards across categories have been recognised for their great work in this important area by the judges.

However, at a time of huge transformation for sustainable & ESG investing as it moves mainstream and in response to industry feedback, we felt this year was the right time to add a new category recognising the leading role many women are playing in the evolution of this part of the market.

The new Sustainable and ESG Investment Woman of the Year category will be open to women working in the UK investment industry who can demonstrate how they have championed sustainable and ESG investing at their own firm, across the wider industry and/or helped promote this area to investors.

They should be able to give examples of the impact they have made in sustainable & ESG investing during their careers, especially during the past 12 months, and explain what they hope to achieve in the future to influence how this important part of the market evolves. Entrants can come from any job role in the UK investment industry.

Click here for more information and to nominate for this year's awards. At this point we are open for nominations. Nominees will then be asked to fill in a more detailed questionnaire to support their entry with the judges.

The closing date for nominations is Friday, 23 April 2021.