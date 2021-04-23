diversity and inclusion
Nominate now for LGBT Great's Global Top 100 Executive Allies 2021
IW teaming up for new LGBT Great Allies Awards
Picking up the pace of positive change: What progress are investment trusts making on ESG issues?
Disclosure hurdles yet to be overcome
Invesco hires EMEA diversity and inclusion manager from CFA Institute
Devvya Sharma joins firm
Increase in female representation at senior level but progress remains slow
2% rise in women CEOs in two years
Not all heroes wear capes: Championing the Wonder Women at the forefront of the ESG revolution
New female-led initiatives bring hope to industry
Investment Week adds new Sustainable & ESG category to Women in Investment Awards
Honouring ESG champions
Diversity Project's SMART Working workstream: Flexible working must be seen as 'reason neutral'
Industry urged to improve workers' work-life balance
Reflections from Mount Olympus: Industry's reluctance to tackle own diversity failures risks being a Sisyphean task
Herculean effort needed to address shortcomings
Five Easy Pieces: What were the biggest stories from February?
Recapping last month's top stories
Crunching the numbers: When it comes to diversity, is the industry walking the walk?
Progress made, but still lots to do to close gender gap
Changing the gender ecosystem: How women can weather the male-dominated investment space
Fixing the disparity in angel investor participation
Momentum's Marais: To survive, we must embrace the leadership of both genders
Showing empathy key to creating an inclusive industry
Women face 'staggering' investment gap by 2030 due to lower average pay
£15,337 discrepancy between men and women – study
Nominate now for Investment Week's Women in Investment Awards 2021
Nominations open until 23 April
The power of you: Own your unique experiences and use them as a force for good in the industry
Advocating differences and embracing diversity
Investment industry urged to accelerate adoption of LGBT+ lens investing
Findings of new report
IA to issue 'amber top' to FTSE 350 companies not disclosing ethnic diversity of boards
'Decisive action' to meet Parker Review targets
You're not on mute: Clear and committed plan to tackle macro issues more than a trend on virtual AGM season
ESG and diversity dominate boards' debates
Register for this week's webinar revealing LGBT Great's LGBT+ Lens Investing Insights Research
Join us at 1pm this Thursday
New leadership programme to 'accelerate' careers of black women in asset management
First cohort to be introduced in May
An intensive scare for the industry: Admitting to painful truths about racial inequality a big step towards healing it
Why there is no quick fix to improve diversity
Five Easy Pieces: What were the biggest stories from the past month?
Brand new video recap series
Rathbones' Crossman warns it will vote against or abstain at AGMs where trusts fail to meet diversity targets
Investment trusts warned on inertia over board diversity
Excluded no more: Combatting the taboo of disability in asset management
Support for disabled employees lagging behind