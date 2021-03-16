Enter now for the Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards 2021

Join us for this year's awards on 16 July

Investment Week and its sister titles Professional Adviser and Professional Pensions are delighted to invite entries for the Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards 2021.

Following a year of unprecedented challenges for marketing and distribution, these awards are intended to honour the marketing and content campaigns, as well as the individuals and teams that have successfully persevered and delivered excellence in terms of creativity, innovation, and customer engagement.

With several new categories in 2021, the awards this year cover both marketing and proposition development, content marketing and thought leadership, direct and digital marketing.

They are focused in particular on identifying campaigns and teams that had the courage to try something new and build their brand in a different way during the pandemic.

For the first time we will be looking at individual assets in categories such as Best Use of Video, Best Blog, as well as highlighting those individuals who have genuinely inspired others in a tough year in our new Lockdown Legend category.

Entries will be judged by a panel of marketing, content, and investment experts from across the industry. The awards are open to businesses and individuals working in the retail, asset/wealth management space as well as those involved in the institutional sector.

So whether you are a global business, marketing agency, or an individual that was able to achieve truly successful marketing innovation, we want to hear from you.

The closing date for nominations for the individual categories is Friday 19 March, while the deadline for the company, team and project categories is Friday 23 April. Click here to enter and to get more information.

This year's categories

Individual categories (deadline 19 March)

Marketer of the Year

Marketing Leader of the Year

Content Marketer of the Year (new)

Lockdown Legend (new)

Company, team and project categories (deadline 23 April)