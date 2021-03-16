BMO GAM expands sustainable multi-asset range with two new funds

The new Sustainable Universal MAP Adventurous and Defensive funds will sit in the IA Volatility sector

BMO Global Asset Management has added Adventurous and Defensive funds to its Sustainable Universal Multi-Asset Portfolio (MAP) range following its launch just over a year ago.

The BMO Sustainable Universal MAP Adventurous fund will target a return of CPI plus 5% over five years, while the BMO Sustainable Universal MAP Defensive fund is targeting CPI plus 1% over the same period, and both will sit in the IA Volatility sector.

The additional funds bring the Sustainable Universal MAP range to five funds, with the existing Cautious, Balanced and Growth funds, launched in December 2019, now with more than £100m of assets under management.

The funds are managed by Simon Holmes with support from BMO GAM's 28 strong multi-asset team, led by Paul Niven.

Rob Thorpe, head of intermediary distribution for UK and Europe at BMO GAM, said: "Following the success of the BMO Universal MAP range, launched three years ago, we launched the BMO Sustainable Universal MAP range just over a year ago.

"This was a natural next step for us with our pioneering ESG heritage and award-winning responsible investment capabilities. The response to this launch has been tremendous."

Thorpe added that the launch of two more sustainable funds was in response to demand and will "complete a comprehensive range of sustainable options, suiting most clients' risk appetites".

All five funds in the sustainable range have an ongoing charge capped at 0.39%.

BMO GAM said that the "differentiating factor" from its Universal MAP range is the incorporation of sustainability criteria in asset and security selection across the Sustainable Universal MAP range.

The underlying investments are selected from the firm's Responsible and Sustainable Opportunities strategies, and the multi-asset team is supported by the responsible investment team in the analysis of companies and engagement with management teams.

In its inaugural Sustainable Universal MAP Impact Report published in February this year, BMO GAM reported that in 2020, across the three portfolios, it had engaged with 107 companies, with 258 overall engagements in 18 countries.

The team voted at 90 meetings, achieving 59 milestones which are defined as "positive outcomes as a direct result of engagement".