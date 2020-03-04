stewardship
International Women's Day: Company engagement moves the needle on gender equality
How firms are working towards shrinking inequality
Update: Industry welcomes IA's clarity on responsible investment definitions, but progress still needed
New guidelines from the Investment Association
Sustainable investment scepticism declines as climate change concerns rise
Engagement in environmental issues also increases
Industry to be held more accountable under new Stewardship Code
FRC has published revised code
The fund industry's wake-up call: How investors want us to act
Shifts in attitudes to sustainability
The origins of capitalism: A privilege with a purpose
Using private capital for public good
Carmignac raids Fidelity for sustainability hire
Strengthens SRI commitment
What the plastic pollution debate means for packaging companies
Reducing waste and landfill
Asset managers unite for iNed push at eyewear firm
Leadership crisis
Industry moguls flex stewardship muscles over board shortcomings
Firms double size of their stewardship teams
Rathbones adds to stewardship capabilities
Will report to stewardship director
Avoiding the 'ethical' trap
Taking responsible investing more seriously
FCA eyes tighter stewardship and engagement standards for asset managers
As part of SRD II
Artemis poaches stewardship head from Standard Life Aberdeen
To strengthen firm's ESG capabilities
EFAMA launches asset management stewardship code
Encouraging best practice on ESG and human rights
Sustainable investment on the rise as ESG issues gain prominence
Becoming increasingly popular in the UK and globally
SLI appoints new stewardship and ESG head
Replacing retiring Guy Jubb
FRC to reveal asset managers' stewardship failings
300 firms at risk
Major fund groups 'falling short' on responsible investing
Several of the UK's major asset managers are falling short on stewardship and responsible investment practice, according to NGO ShareAction.
Good corporate governance is vital
Guy Jubb, investment director, head of corporate governance at Standard Life Investments, looks at the impact of the Financial Reporting Council's Stewardship Code.