H2 2020 results round-up: Ashmore sees 14% profit increase as 97% of AUM beats benchmark

Companies and economies around the world continued to feel the effects of the coronavirus-enforced lockdowns during the second half of 2020. Investment Week reports on how they have done since then.

Ashmore Group

Emerging markets specialist group Ashmore has announced a pre-tax profit increase of 14% for H2 2020, which was driven largely by the outperformance of its investment vehicles.

According to its H2 2020 results, AUM growth for the firm grew by 11% over the last six months of the year to $93bn, with investment performance contributing $10.8bn and offsetting $1.14bn of outflows.

The total outflows - which were driven by £2bn's worth of intermediary retail client money switching out of local currency mandates despite £0.6bn of inflows from institutional investors in total - were expected by the firm. It explained that "higher churn rates" and market relative investment driving assets under management is "typical for the initial recovery period immediately following a fall in markets such as that experienced in early 2020".

During the last six months of the year, 97% of assets under management beat their respective benchmarks, while 50% of AUM outperformed over one year. Some 39% outperformed over three years, while 91% of AUM has outperformed over the last five years.

Mark Coombs, CEO of Ashmore Group, said: "[The firm's] performance in this period reflects the early stages of a typical recovery cycle, with strong investment performance driving AUM growth and delivering mark-to-market gains on the firm's seed capital investments.

"Given the recovery in average AUM and revenues naturally occurs with a lag, Ashmore has continued to focus on managing operating costs and has therefore maintained the Group's operating profitability at a high level. The firm has also continued to make progress against its strategic objectives by diversifying its investment capabilities and growing the scale of its local asset management platforms."

Ashmore's operating performance reflects a 6% fall in assets under management compared to the same period over the previous year, with adjusted net revenue and EBITDA both 12% lower. Due to its "ongoing focus on cost control", according to the firm, the adjusted EBITDA margin was kept at 68%.

Meanwhile, the firm's equities under management increased by 41% over the six-month period, due to net inflows of $300m and performance-added value of $1.6bn.

Looking ahead to 2021, the CEO said the delivery of vaccination programmes around the world will be "critical" to an economic recovery, and that government and central bank stimulus will provide "near-term support" but lead to US dollar weakness over time.

"As the short-term effect of this stimulus wears off, investors will seek higher growth and returns than are available in the developed markets, and will continue the trend of increasing allocations to the emerging markets, which offer superior growth and attractive valuations," he added.