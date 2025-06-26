Artemis' Gent on how active houses can succeed in an evolving marketplace and strategies for growth

The group has built on recent successes in terms of fund performance and inflows to have a strong start to 2025, even as pressures continue to mount on investment managers and active houses in particular. Artemis was a close second to fund giant Vanguard for the highest net retail sales in Q1, according to the widely followed Pridham Report. It reported net sales of £1.12bn, which was a record quarter for the group, thanks to strong sales across its active equities offering. The manager also took home the coveted Group of the Year Award at this year's Investment Week Fund Manager of ...