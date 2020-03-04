interim results
Results round-up: Premier AM sees decline in H1 net inflows amid political uncertainty
AUM up due to strong markets
Wealth manager round-up: HL net new revenue up 8%
Total AUA nears £98bn
Tatton IM grows assets by 25%
But consultancy services unit 'disappoints'
2018 trading round-up: Man shares fall 4% as 'difficult year' causes drop in performance fees
Quarterly trading update
'Growth remains at top of our agenda': Brewin's discretionary AUM grows to £34.3bn as inflows climb
Annualised growth rate of 7.7%
Wealth manager Q4 round-up: SJP surpasses £90bn AUM after 'record year'
Round-up of wealth manager trading updates
Charles Stanley warns 'major regulatory change' may impact third and 'hardest step' of turnaround
Hopes for higher levels of trading activity
Miton profits dip but AUM increases by almost £1bn
New CEO David Barron's first
RLAM inflows double amid 'more stable markets' in H1; Updates on Brexit plans
Plans to tackle Brexit challenges
LGIM inflows double in H1 amid 'tremendous momentum'
AUM tops £951bn
Rathbones reports strong H1 but warns of regulatory impact to future profits
Research costs to be taken by business
Impax AUM tops £6bn
AUM jumps 27%
Aviva Investors' AUM and profits climb in 'breakout year'
Becoming a 'digital disruptor'
Rathbone Brothers' inflows slow despite higher flows into unit trust arm
Units trusts' by 29% AUM up
Miton reports AUM drop in H1 despite multi-asset strength
Outflows following departure of Godber and Hamilton
Woodford: Some investors will be disappointed with Patient Capital performance
Partly impacted by the Brexit vote
Electra reports strong half-year returns as it kicks off strategic review
Interim dividend of 44p per share
Henderson grows AUM by £700m despite Q1 volatility
Driven by retail inflows
Jupiter assets pass £36bn as strong inflows offset market weakness
Net mutual fund inflows of £443m
Aviva Investors posts 'milestone' £105m profit
AUM up £44bn in 2015
Ashmore assets drop $8bn as EMs take hit
Negative investment performance wiped out $4bn
12