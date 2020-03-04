Brewin Dolphin

Investment portfolio management

Brewin Dolphin is a large UK investment management and financial planning firm, with 39 offices throughout the UK and Channel Islands. It offers personalised wealth management services to meet the needs of individuals, charities and pension funds.

The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has a wholly owned subsidiary Tilman Brewin Dolphin, which is based in Dublin.

Brewin Dolphin has £42.3bn of funds under management (as of 30 June 2018). It recently reported record quarterly profits of £84.2m (up to 30 June 2018) and recently opened a new office in London's West End.