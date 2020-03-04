Brewin Dolphin
Investment portfolio management
Brewin Dolphin is a large UK investment management and financial planning firm, with 39 offices throughout the UK and Channel Islands. It offers personalised wealth management services to meet the needs of individuals, charities and pension funds.
The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has a wholly owned subsidiary Tilman Brewin Dolphin, which is based in Dublin.
Brewin Dolphin has £42.3bn of funds under management (as of 30 June 2018). It recently reported record quarterly profits of £84.2m (up to 30 June 2018) and recently opened a new office in London's West End.
Brewin Dolphin chief exec David Nicol to retire
Replaced by Robin Beer
Brewin funds hit £45bn despite drop in discretionary flows
Results for year to 30 September
Quilter Cheviot poaches Brewin Dolphin and Rathbones managers
16 investment managers hired in 2019
JM Finn confirms departure of investment director
Harry Burnham to be replaced by Jonathan Mack
Schroders Personal Wealth looks to undercut rivals with low fees - reports
Planning to charge less than half the fees of SJP
Whitechurch makes double investment hire as Moyes departs
Further hires to come
Brewin Dolphin confirms acquisition of Investec's Irish wealth business
Brewins also looks to raise £60m through share placing
Brewin Dolphin buys Bath-based IFA Epoch Wealth Management
Undisclosed fee and AUA
Brewin Dolphin: How will different sectors cope with constant political risk?
Impact of political turmoil and Brexit
Brewin Dolphin in 'exclusive' talks with Investec about buying wealth management business
Looking to buy private client stockbroking business
Brewin Dolphin: Why we withdrew £100m mandate from Woodford
MPS segregated mandates
Brewin Dolphin hires Coutts' Rawlinson as wealth director
Part of 1762 offering
Brewin Dolphin commits £35m to overhaul settlements technology
'Enrich client proposition'
Innovation failing to win over fund buyers in race to 'cut fees to the bone'
Managers struggling to find solution to pressure on costs
Ex-Brewin Dolphin MD spearheads launch of Arden Wealth Management
Henry Algeo joins as head of Arden Wealth
An even more eventful 2019?
What will 2018 be remembered for? For many in the asset management community it will be the year MiFID II, PRIIPs, KIDs and GDPR were introduced, adding to the already heavy burden of regulation.
Brewin Dolphin profits up 10.7% in year of 'disciplined implementation'
Full-year results
What the rise of segregated mandates means for our industry
Due diligence is key
Brewins appoints finance director from LGIM
Due to join in early 2019
Brewin Dolphin opens second London office as part of South East expansion
30th office nationwide
Brewins reports record quarterly income levels
Strong discretionary funds inflows
'Growth remains at top of our agenda': Brewin's discretionary AUM grows to £34.3bn as inflows climb
Annualised growth rate of 7.7%
Which firm is advisers' favourite DFM?
Annual Defaqto survey
Investment Conundrums: Brewin Dolphin's Guy Foster on the importance of exploring China
Biggest global economy