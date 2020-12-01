Brooks Macdonald completes Lloyds' offshore wealth business acquisition

Brooks Macdonald has announced the completion of the acquisition of Lloyds Bank International’s Channel Islands wealth management and funds business by its subsidiary Brooks Macdonald Asset Management.

The transaction was initially announced on 24 June and has now received all the necessary regulatory permissions.

Brooks Macdonald said the acquisition "further transforms the international business", bringing an increase in international funds under management (FUM) of around £900m and an additional 1,000 private clients, as well as a 6.5% increase in the group's pro forma FUM to over £14.5bn.

In addition, the two companies intend to conclude a mutual referral agreement, under which Brooks Macdonald International will introduce clients "where appropriate" to Lloyds' international banking services and Lloyds will introduce international banking clients to the group's international investment management and financial planning services.

The acquisition, which is worth almost £10m, will also extend the group's international intermediary distribution reach.

Caroline Connellan, CEO of Brooks Macdonald, said the acquisition is "another step forward for Brooks Macdonald in achieving our growth ambitions and driving value creation".

She added: "The move continues the reinvigoration of International under Andrew Shepherd and his team, bringing benefits from greater scale, new capabilities and expanded distribution reach. I am delighted to welcome our new colleagues to Brooks Macdonald."

Shepherd was appointed as CEO of Brooks Macdonald International in April last year.