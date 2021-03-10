Woodford investors 'must be prepared to go all the way to trial'

Investors pursuing a claim to recover compensation from their investments in the former Woodford Equity Income fund (WEIF) "must be prepared to go all the way to trial", Boz Michalowska, head of consumer law at Leigh Day, has warned.

Speaking to claimants at an event organised by Mello Events and ShareSoc, which has endorsed Leigh Day's claim against authorised corporate director (ACD) Link Fund Solutions, Michalowska added that the appointment of Clifford Chance on behalf of the ACD "demonstrates a commitment to fight" the claim.

Derrick Dale QC of Fountain Court Chambers, which has been instructed by Leigh Day, reiterated that as the ACD of WEIF, Link bears ultimate responsibility for the management of the fund.

He added the case would argue Link oversaw an "imprudent spread of risk", acted in breach of its obligations under the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) COLL rules "causing loss and damage" and has "aggravated" this damage in the process by which the fund has been wound up.

The FCA has been under fire for its investigation of Woodford following the fund collapse and director of ShareSoc Cliff Weight added to these criticisms during the event, suggesting the FCA "protects the financial services industry too much and investors not enough".

He said the regulator is "a bit too keen on process" and requires a "significant change in culture", which he hopes the recent appointments might be a sign of, adding he would like "faster, quicker, more transparent results" from future investigations.