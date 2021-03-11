Diversity Project's SMART Working workstream: Flexible working must be seen as 'reason neutral'

The asset management industry must make giving employees the right to flexible working hours "reason neutral", according to Artemis's Rosanna Burcheri and Gareth Miller, who said flexibility should be built into every job role "as standard" rather than be offered retrospectively.

Fund manager Burcheri and head of change Miller are both members of The Diversity Project's SMART Working workstream, which promotes flexible working practices across the investment and savings industry.

Last year, the workstream teamed up with consultancy Timewise to create a flexible working guide which led to AXA, Aegon Asset Management and Fidelity entering the 'first phase' of the programme.

From here, SMART Working created a manifesto earmarking five calls to action for the industry:

• For leaders to model inclusive cultures;

• For flexibility to be designed into jobs;

• For managers to be supported in being able to manage flexible and dispersed teams;

• For managers to take a proactive approach to reviewing arrangements; and

• For flexible working arrangements to be reason neutral.

"Companies need to confirm that flexible working can be accommodated full stop, rather than employees having to give reasons why they require it," Miller said. "It is key that this element is removed.

"Somebody might be higher priority than others in terms of their individual need to work flexibly, but it should not mean employees have to try to justify their need for flexible working."

According to a survey by SMART Working earlier this year, 92% of 500 respondents believe their organisation is able to maintain good ways of working.

It also found there was a significant disparity among men and women between the ages of 25 and 45 in their responses, with 74% of women and 55% of men expressing a preference to continue remote working after the pandemic.

Burcheri said this highlights the fact women are continuing to "shoulder most of the childcare duties" across households, and that if all employees were given equal rights to flexible working without having to ask for it, childcare responsibility may reach more of an equilibrium.

"Another way to cut the data is to say 64% of employees would like more flexible working conditions - that is almost two-thirds of people between the ages of 25 and 45," she reasoned.

"Clearly, the data is picking something up here. We want to send a message to companies that, if they do not carefully manage how their businesses operate after Covid, they risk losing some of their best employees."