UTI International CEO: India's secular growth phase to last for next decade

India's burgeoning middle class is creating multi-decade growth opportunities across the consumer discretionary sector, according to UTI International's CEO Praveen Jagwani, who said the combination of increasing internet access and nationwide lockdowns has accelerated this trend.

Jagwani, who has been CEO at the firm for nine years, said there has "never been a dearth of opportunities in India" for equity investors, given its attractive demographics and by virtue of the fact it is an emerging market, which means it has further prolonged periods of economic growth ahead relative to its developed market counterparts.

"The population of India is larger than that of the US and Europe combined," he said. "India is slated to have the largest middle class in the world, which is where the consumption power is.

"What is interesting about India's population is not just the sheer number, but the age. The average age in India is 28. In China it is 38. Across the eurozone, it is 48 and in Japan it is 50. The younger the country, the greater the consumption rate.

"It is an established fact that young people will simply keep growing out of their shoes and clothes, possibly every six months."

Growing consumption

In addition, Jagwani said India's rapidly growing middle class has led to a boom in consumption. For instance, now that many families in rural villages own a refrigerator, they can buy a larger amount of groceries each time they shop as perishable goods will last longer.

"There are tens of millions of such families in India that are experiencing owning white goods for the first time," the CEO continued.

"In November [last year], all online supply chains of white goods in India dried up, because people had stayed at home for a couple of months and simply wanted a better quality of life.

"There physically was not enough supply - and this is only the beginning. We think India has entered a secular growth phase, which is easily going to last the next ten to 15 years."

Jagwani added that, as the rising middle class has led to a sudden uptick in internet access, people are viewing more adverts and purchasing new products.

"Within a few months, everyone in that village will own that product. Every country has gone through this and now, what we are seeing in India is this rise of the middle class, which is propelling a virtuous circle of consumerism. We think this trend is likely to continue for decades."

Pharma

Jagwani is also bullish on investment opportunities in India's pharmaceuticals sector. UTI's Ireland-domiciled India Dynamic Equity fund has more than double the healthcare exposure of its MSCI India benchmark at 13.6%, with 11% of this held across a highly diversified range of pharma firms producing generics.

He reasoned: "Our biggest overweight at the moment is pharmaceuticals, which are exhibiting both quality and tremendous growth rates in India right now. Why is that? Covid-19 is a big part of the story. But also, India makes generics and it makes generics cheaply.

"India is not in the business of identifying maladies, and researching for 20 years to establish a drug that will cure that malady. Instead, if there is a brilliant expensive drug out there, when its patent period expires, India manufactures that drug at one-tenth of the price and treats the generic."