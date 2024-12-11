Investment trust NEDs private markets valuation skills under fresh scrutiny as demand grows

Questions over experience

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 7 min read

The ability of investment trust non-executive directors (NEDs) to effectively understand and challenge valuations of private companies has been called into question, as demand for private investments rises and regulatory scrutiny intensifies.

Appetite for private market opportunities has rapidly increased in recent years, with investment trusts traditionally one of the preferred vehicles to access this area, with Numis analyst Ash Nandi highlighting the steady presence of alternative asset investment trusts on retail platforms' ‘most bought lists' over the last year. Number of investment trust share buybacks hits record high but effectiveness called into question As a result of this demand and launches of newer products targeting private market opportunities – including LTAFs in the UK and ELTIFs in Europe – processes and ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

GAM hires Steven Williams as head of UK and Channel Island distribution

L&G asset management arm becomes latest to distance itself from SDR labels

More on Investment Trusts

Investment trust NEDs private markets valuation skills under fresh scrutiny as demand grows
Investment Trusts

Investment trust NEDs private markets valuation skills under fresh scrutiny as demand grows

Questions over experience

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 11 December 2024 • 7 min read
Stifel: Baillie Gifford US Growth must 'be careful not to get carried away' with SpaceX
Investment Trusts

Stifel: Baillie Gifford US Growth must 'be careful not to get carried away' with SpaceX

Downgraded to 'Neutral'

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 11 December 2024 • 3 min read
Polar Capital Technology ditches performance fee
Investment Trusts

Polar Capital Technology ditches performance fee

Base management fee also reduced

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 10 December 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot