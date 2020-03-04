Financial Conduct Authority
The Big Question: What can Andrew Bailey do to make the Bank of England a more open and diverse place to work?
Challenges for newly-appointed governor
FCA's Megan Butler: Regulator faces 'struggle' to achieve diversity at senior levels
Women in Investment Festival
FCA reveals extent of '10% rule' breaches - reports
Following FoI request
FCA's Megan Butler: Gender diversity progressing but 'sector still lagging'
Women in Investment Festival
The long climb: Asset managers 'have work to do' before fund objectives are useful for investors
Aiming for 'more clarity and consistency'
NEDs: Devil might be in the detail
Why industry needs to take non-executive directors more seriously
FCA confesses to Freedom of Information data breach
From November 2019
JPM set to enter UK personal banking market - reports
Will offer savings and loan products
Philip Rodrigs returns to investing with Raynar Portfolio Management
Ex-River & Mercantile manager back with new boutique offering
FCA names Sheldon Mills strategy and competition exec director
Filling Christopher Woodlard's shoes
A new era for open-ended funds with illiquid assets?
New NURS rules come into effect on 30 September
FCA and BoE warn of politically motivated equivalence decisions on UK
UK must have scope to amend own rules
Board determines 'good value' on all HL multi-manager funds
Follows scrutiny over Woodford exposure
Chase de Vere under fire over 'incentives' scheme - reports
Concerns of high fees and a 'hard selling culture'
IW's 25th anniversary: From data to diversity - the changing face of the industry
The evolution of asset management since 1995
FCA warns on conflicts of interest with Best Buy lists
Dear CEO letter
Rathbones' Webb expects change as first value assessments published
Initial assessment of value publications to be released
EU regulators unite for UCITS liquidity risk supervision
Asset managers across the bloc set to be hit with new data requests
Rathbones to close Global Alpha fund
First value assessment report published
Tim Steer: Why the signs were there for Woodford
Ex-Artemis manager's new book on the biggest corporate failures
FCA appoints Christopher Woolard as interim chief executive
Following Bailey's BoE role
FCA orders Tilney and S&W to rethink terms of £45bn merger
'Number of issues' found
FCA targets ACD 'conflict of interest' in letter to fund managers
Concerns surrounding risk management
FCA says lack of proper PI cover places 'unfair' burden on FSCS and firms
Dear CEO letter sent today